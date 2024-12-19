Overland Park Farmers' Market construction impacts RideKC users

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Construction is causing a lack of convenience for some RideKC users in Johnson County.

The Johnson County Division of RideKC recently shut down operations at the downtown Overland Park Farmers' Market stop.

The county says its buses can’t make it through the construction area where the city is building a new pavilion.

Riders like Donna Platas reached out to KSHB 41's Abby Dodge wanting to know if they will ever get this stop back in service.

Platas lives in Johnson County but commutes to her job in downtown Overland Park five days a week using city buses.

Her usual stop near the Overland Park Farmers Market is no longer in service.

"For some other people who might have mobility issues or maybe they are not able to handle the bitter cold days as well, the park and ride used to be a good option for them," she said.

KSHB 41 News staff Donna Platas

Now, Platas wants to know how long she'll have to find other options for her downtown commute.

Josh Powers, Johnson County's transit director, says the construction across the street is the leading factor in closing the stop.

"We regret any negative impact that it has on travelers," he said. "Obviously we are working every day to make transit service in Johnson County as easy and accessible as we can."

KSHB 41 News staff Josh Powers, Johnson County's transit director.

Powers said riders have options just a short walk away from the bus stop that was closed.

The routes that previously ran through the market are now located on either side of Metcalf.

Platas says Metcalf is a much busier road and she worries for the safety of herself and other riders.

"So let's think of another nearby location where we can have a park and ride so people don’t have to stand at some temporary bus stops that have been put up," she said.

Powers said they will work with the city of Overland Park to restore service at or near the market once construction is complete.

"If the city is still amenable to us using this location for a park and ride, then yes, we would want to explore that," he said. "But with the changes to the farmers market, there could be a new location that could be realized."

For riders are wanting a park and ride option, the closest alternative to the market stop is at the Mission transit center or the Oak Park Mall.

KSHB 41 reporter Abby Dodge covers consumer issues, personal budgeting and everyday spending. Share your story idea with Abby.

