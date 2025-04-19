Overland Park Farmers’ Market opens for the season at Matt Ross Community Center

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Overland Park Farmers’ Market kicked off its 2025 season Saturday, bringing the community together for another year of farm-fresh fun.

“It's excellent, the space here is very good. The OP Farmers market is one of the best, I've never seen a farmer market better than this," said Brett Janssen, owner of Janssen's House coffee.

The Farmers’ Market is being held at the Matt Ross Community Center this year. It’s a short walk from the downtown pavilion, which is currently undergoing upgrades to improve the market experience.

There were 85 vendors set up by 7 a.m., ready to welcome the community back.

This will be Brett and Genisis Janssen's third year selling coffee beans imported from their Colombian farm.

