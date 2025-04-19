Watch Now
Overland Park Farmers’ Market opens for the season at Matt Ross Community Center

The Overland Park Farmers’ Market kicked off its 2025 season Saturday, bringing the community together for another year of farm-fresh fun.
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Overland Park Farmers’ Market kicked off its 2025 season Saturday, bringing the community together for another year of farm-fresh fun.

“It's excellent, the space here is very good. The OP Farmers market is one of the best, I've never seen a farmer market better than this," said Brett Janssen, owner of Janssen's House coffee.

The Farmers’ Market is being held at the Matt Ross Community Center this year. It’s a short walk from the downtown pavilion, which is currently undergoing upgrades to improve the market experience.

There were 85 vendors set up by 7 a.m., ready to welcome the community back.

This will be Brett and Genisis Janssen's third year selling coffee beans imported from their Colombian farm.

