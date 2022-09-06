Watch Now
Overland Park fire crews turn back blaze at apartment building

Courtesy Overland Park Fire Department
Overland Park firefighters say no one was injured after an apartment fire Tuesday morning, Sept. 6, 2022.
Posted at 10:42 AM, Sep 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-06 11:42:41-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Overland Park firefighters say no one was injured after an apartment fire Tuesday morning.

Around 9 a.m., fire crews were dispatched to a report of a fire at an apartment building at 10240 W. 80th Street. The address comes back to apartment complex just east of Interstate 35 near Switzer Road.

First units on scene requested additional units to respond to help put out the fire.

An Overland Park Fire Department spokesperson said no injuries were reported from the fire.

Investigators were still working to determine the cause of the fire.

This was the third fire in the same area in the past year and a half. There was a fire right near the apartment building at the 8000 block of Farley Street in June 2022 and another fire at 8100 block of Perry Street in April 2021.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

