Overland Park firefighters battle blaze

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Overland Park firefighters battled a small fire early Wednesday morning.

The fire occurred on the backside of a duplex at 87th and Riggs.

Firefighters went to the scene around 1:15 a.m. They searched inside but determined everyone made it out safely.

No one was hurt. However, an adult and child who lived in the affected unit are now staying with relatives.

The bulk of the damage is confined to the exterior with minor fire and smoke damage to the interior. The cause of the fire is under investigation.