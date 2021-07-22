Overland Park firefighters prepare for the heat

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Excessive heat is making a comeback to the Kansas City area, and firefighters are getting ready.

"The heat is always a big problem for us," said Michael Levasseur, a firefighter with the Overland Park Fire Department.

He said the gear they use weighs 60 pounds and conditions inside a house fire can heat up fast.

"If we're doing interior house fire type stuff, our body temperature can get up to 104 in these," Levasseur said.

He explained that firefighters condition themselves before they are even on duty.

"Our preparation usually starts when we're off duty, making sure that the day before we come in, we're hydrating adequately, we're staying away from coffee, late night eating, sugary drinks. The same thing coming in the morning," explained Levasseur.

Extra resources are also brought to the scene of a fire on especially hot days.

"Our partners with Johnson County MED-ACT, they have cooling chairs, they have five-gallon ice buckets, cold water for us and even sqwincher popsicles," Levasseur said.

Weather can take a toll on emergency personnel. A National Fire Protection Association study found that frostbite and heat exhaustion accounted for 9% of firefighter injuries.

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for several counties in the Kansas City area that will last from Friday until Wednesday.

While the Overland Park firefighters take precautions to beat the heat, they urge the public to prepare as well.

"Try and dress appropriately so light loose-fitting clothing. Try and stick to your lighter blues, your whites, anything like that. Shorts are always helpful and then always just stay hydrated," said Levasseur.