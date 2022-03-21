Overland Park Mayor Skoog to discuss short-term rental safety issues after homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Overland Park Mayor Curt Skoog announced Monday he would be addressing safety issues associated with short-term rental properties, following a Sunday morning fatal shooting .

Overland Park police say the shooting took place in an Airbnb rental home in the 9700 block of West 145th Terrace.

"Safe neighborhoods are a key component of Overland Park’s high quality of life," Skoog said in a statement. "Issues associated with the growing trend of homeowners utilizing their properties as short term rentals have come to the attention and been a topic of discussion among Overland Park City Council members for some time."

Skoog said he is ready to move the "complicated topic forward" and will be scheduling a discussion with City Council at the earliest time possible.

"Short term rental operators need to be considerate of their neighbors and the community, and we need to ensure our residential neighborhoods continue to be safe and welcoming," he said.