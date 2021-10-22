Overland Park native Jason Sudeikis to make hosting debut on 'Saturday Night Live'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Actor and Overland Park native Jason Sudeikis will host Saturday Night Live on NBC this weekend for the first time.

Our spookiest show. Our scariest show. Our show with the most Ted Lasso puns. Jason Sudeikis hosts with music from Brandi Carlile THIS SATURDAY pic.twitter.com/8p5wGuQQap — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) October 21, 2021

The actor is a month out of winning two Emmys for his hit Apple TV+ show "Ted Lasso." He won Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Comedy Series.

Sudeikis graduated from the Shawnee Mission School District. He went on to work around the county and globe, trying to make it big in the entertainment business and making people laugh.

His comedic magic got him the job of a lifetime in the early 2000s when he was hired to work at SNL and then became a regular cast member until 2013. The actor had hit characters on the show like "The Devil," the red tracksuit dancer for "What's up with that?," and even impersonated President Joe Biden and several other memorable characters.

Jason Sudeikis hosts the show this week with music from Brandi Carlile! pic.twitter.com/DtqingIviJ — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) October 19, 2021

This will be Sudeikis' hosting gig, but he has made several appearances since leaving the show. It will also be his first time on SNL since the pandemic started.

Musician Brandi Carlile will play. It will air at 10:30 p.m. on KSHB 41 News.