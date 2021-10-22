Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Overland Park native Jason Sudeikis to make hosting debut on 'Saturday Night Live'

Joined by musician Brandi Carlile
items.[0].image.alt
Danny Moloshok/Danny Moloshok/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images
Jason Sudeikis poses for a photo with the awards for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series and outstanding comedy series for “Ted Lasso” at the 73rd Emmy Awards at the JW Marriott on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles. (Photo by Danny Moloshok/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images)
Jason Sudeikis 2021 Emmy Awards
Posted at 7:49 AM, Oct 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-22 08:49:59-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Actor and Overland Park native Jason Sudeikis will host Saturday Night Live on NBC this weekend for the first time.

The actor is a month out of winning two Emmys for his hit Apple TV+ show "Ted Lasso." He won Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Comedy Series.

Sudeikis graduated from the Shawnee Mission School District. He went on to work around the county and globe, trying to make it big in the entertainment business and making people laugh.

His comedic magic got him the job of a lifetime in the early 2000s when he was hired to work at SNL and then became a regular cast member until 2013. The actor had hit characters on the show like "The Devil," the red tracksuit dancer for "What's up with that?," and even impersonated President Joe Biden and several other memorable characters.

This will be Sudeikis' hosting gig, but he has made several appearances since leaving the show. It will also be his first time on SNL since the pandemic started.

Musician Brandi Carlile will play. It will air at 10:30 p.m. on KSHB 41 News.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Kansas City Chiefs Coverage