Overland Park neighbors say trash sat in driveways for 3 weeks

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Residents in the Oak Park neighborhood off Quivira Road said they exhausted all options before reaching out to KSHB 41's newsroom for help after their trash wasn't picked up for three weeks.

One concerned homeowner wrote us saying their street was a “dumpster fire,” with trash piling up by the day.

“We’ve spoken with the city, we’ve spoken with Republic and we’ve spoken with the HOA. And I’m still standing here beside my trash speaking to you,” said David Boone. “I’d like to see someone take some responsibility.”

Boone contacted our newsroom, hoping someone would listen to his concerns.

“Smells bad, looks bad,” said 10-year resident Brian Zukaitis. “If it’s like that on a weekly basis, that’s going to be a real drag.”

KSHB 41's Abby Dodge wrote Republic Services, the company contracted to pick up the neighborhood’s trash, multiple emails and called their media hotline.

When asked why the company failed to pick up the neighborhood's trash for weeks and what its plans are to take care of residents in the future, they responded: “We acknowledge that this area has experienced delays and are working with the customer to remedy the situation. We are committed to our customers and to ensuring uninterrupted service moving forward.”

During our third interview with a frustrated homeowner, a truck drove by to pick up trash that neighbors said was attracting rodents and maggots.

“Thank you very much, thank you,” homeowner Rebecca Kress said to the waste collector. “The unfortunate thing is, I know this battle probably isn’t over.”

Kress has five children and said their trash piles up quickly.

“I’m glad that this time it was picked up, but what happens next week?” she said.

—