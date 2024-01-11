Overland Park plumber urges homeowners to take precautions against frozen pipes amidst extreme cold

MERRIAM, Kan. — Plumbers are alerting homeowners about the possible risks of frozen pipes as winter cold grips the Kansas City area.

With temperatures expected to dip well below freezing in the coming days, Zachary Wooten with Dick Ray Plumbing Heating and Cooling advises homeowners to take immediate steps to safeguard their plumbing systems and avoid costly repairs.

“When it gets really cold out obviously frozen pipes are a problem," Wooten said. "I had a busted water line in a garage ceiling last year. It cost the guy $800 and he was out of town and he turned his heat down to his house.”

The extremely low temperatures have the potential to cause extensive damage to homes and properties by causing pipes to freeze, expand and eventually burst. Having worked in the plumbing industry for years, Wooten stresses the value of taking preventative measures to lessen the chance of frozen pipes.

Key Safety Tip:



Insulate exposed pipes: Identify and insulate any pipes that are exposed to the cold, especially those in unheated areas like basements, attics and crawl spaces. Heating tape can be effective in preventing freezing.

Keep interior spaces warm: Maintain a warmer temperature within your home, especially during the night. Wooten advises homeowners to set thermostats warmer than normal.

Allow faucets to run: Allowing faucets to drip slightly can relieve pressure within the pipes and prevent them from freezing. This is particularly useful for faucets located along exterior walls.

Open cabinet doors: For pipes located beneath sinks, open cabinet doors to allow warm air to circulate around the plumbing. This is especially important for pipes on exterior walls.

Know the location of the main water shut-off valve: In case of a burst pipe, knowing the location of the main water shut-off valve is crucial. Being able to quickly turn off the water supply can minimize potential damage.

Wooten stresses that these simple yet effective tips can make a difference in preventing the inconvenience and expense associated with frozen pipes.

"I promise you your gas bill is going to be cheaper than a busted water line," Wooten said.

