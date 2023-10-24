Overland Park Police Board directors, attorney upset with ruling by Johnson County DA Steve Howe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The current Board of Directors of the Overland Park Police Officer's Foundation and their attorney are upset by Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe's decision not to charge former board members

Howe made his decision public last week after a 16-month investigation of the foundation.

"We are disappointed with Mr. Howe’s decision not to pursue criminal charges and the length of time it took his office to reach the decision," Vanessa M. Riebli said in a statement. "We believe the independent audit conducted by Financial Forensics, Inc. highlighted former board members’ willful and repeated use of Foundation funds for their own personal use and self-interest."

Howe did note in his report "there could be little argument that the actions the former board members took were questionable and breached the trust of both the public and the patrons they solicited from."

The summary of the 82-page Financial Forensics, Inc., report submitted to the foundation in May 2022, was sent to KSHB 41 today, along with a press release from Riebli.

Riebli worked for many years in the Johnson County District Attorney's Office before going into private practice.

She is running against Howe in next year's election.

The summary news release from Financial Forensics, Inc., states the examination was "constrained by lack of records that should have been provided by the prior board."

It also says "these records include board of director meeting minutes, treasurer reports, as well as bank records."

The investigation also revealed an annual audit required to be presented to the FOP was never made by the foundation since it was created in 2016.

The district attorney's office report found several major problems with the conduct of the former board.

“There can be little argument that the actions the former board members took were questionable and breached the trust of both the public and the patrons they solicited from,” Howe wrote in the report. “The available evidence, however, does not support prosecution for theft beyond a reasonable doubt for the reasons outlined in this report.”

The investigation into the use of money by the police officer's foundation began in May 2022.

Howe said the district''s attorney's office investigation included 53 interviews, including 26 with police personnel, and issued 32 subpoenas, of which 15 were issued to banking institutions.

MORE | Read the report

The foundation began to help raise money for families of fallen or injured officers, education and community outreach.

It is separate from the Overland Park Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 21, though the two work together with their mission.

—