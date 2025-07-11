Overland Park police will park police cars outside Target stores where people can donate school supplies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Shoppers will notice police cruisers parked outside three Target stores in Overland Park this month.

It's part of the annual "Fill the Cruiser" fundraiser.

The police department will use the donations to fill 300 backpacks for students in the Shawnee Mission and Blue Valley School Districts.

Overland Park Police Department Overland Park police cruiser part of annual "Fill the Cruiser" program to gather donations of school supplies

"Everybody is battling something," said Ofc. Anthony Garcia with the Overland Park Police Department. "For us to be able to provide, and for the community to give back to our students, this helps them get a jump start to a great school year."

Overland Park Police Department Overland Park Police Officer Anthony Garcia

The donations will be given out during the annual National Night Out event on August 5, 2025.

If you want to donate, here is a list of when and where you can find the police cruisers for the fundraiser:

July 11, 2025 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. 8101 W 151st Street

July 14, 2025 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. 11501 W 97th Street

July 18, 2025 Noon - 4 p.m. 11501 W 97th Street

July 21, 2025 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. 12200 Blue Valley Parkway

July 25, 2025 Noon - 4 p.m. 12200 Blue Valley Parkway

July 28, 2025 Noon - 4 p.m. 8101 W 151st Street

—