Overland Park releases recently discovered photos from John Albers shooting report

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The city of Overland Park released on Wednesday recently discovered photos as part of the shooting report in the death of John Albers.

Albers was shot and killed in 2018 by former officer Clayton Jenison.

As part of proceedings in a lawsuit filed by 41 Action News, the city a released a 500-page report in April on the shooting incident and the photos released on Wednesday were inadvertently left out.

The still photos were captured from an in-car police camera but don't reveal anything new, according to the city. They show a different format than previously released dashcam video.

The images, according to the city, were located in an unlabeled compressed folder, filled with autopsy photos which weren't made public.

The autopsy photos were not made public out of respect for the Albers family, according to the city.

Once the in-car camera photos were discovered, staff reviewed the files and confirmed there are no additional records that have not been disclosed as part of the OISIT report.