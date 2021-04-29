Overland Park releases nearly 500-page shooting report in death of John Albers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The City of Overland Park Thursday afternoon released a nearly-500 page report documenting the investigation of the 2018 shooting death of John Albers by Overland Park police officer Clayton Jenison.

Earlier this week, the city announced it planned to no longer fight release of the report, which had been sought for more than three years — a fight which included a lawsuit filed earlier this year by 41 Action News.

City officials said earlier this week that portions of the report would be redacted to protect juveniles, witnesses and confidential investigatory techniques.

READ: Officer-Involved Shooting Investigation Team Report (Caution: Report contains graphic details

The city said Thursday Albers' family had been provided an opportunity to view the report prior to its release.

Following the release of the report, John Albers mom, Shelia Albers, released a statement in which she questioned the integrity of the report:

"This report was supposed to be an investigation of the shooting incident as it pertained to the scene, including a scene diagram with measurements," Shelia Albers said in the statement. "It's very clear that John was never investigated as a victim. This “investigation” contains little information about the officer that fired his weapon 13 times or his performance as a police officer. We are extremely grateful that the FBI and the Department of Justice are reviewing this case.

John may not have been perfect, but he was deeply loved. He deserved an investigation that was competent, unbiased and backed by evidence. This was not an investigation, it was victim blaming. The fact that [Johnson County] District Attorney Steve Howe and [Overland Park Police] Chief Frank Donchez found this report to be sufficient is alarming. Howe, Donchez and investigations like this are what is wrong with policing in Johnson County."

She continued her calls for the termination Chief Donchez, which she discussed in a news conference Monday .

41 Action News has a team of reporters going through the report and will update this story with additional information.

Johnson County, Kansas, District Attorney Steve Howe used the report, along with other factors, in determining not to file charges against Clayton Jenison, the officer who shot and killed Albers.

Despite the absence of charges, city officials determined it was in the best interest of the community that Jenison no longer serve as a police officer, reaching a $70,000 severance agreement not long after Albers' death.

Earlier this month , the city acknowledged it had been subpoenaed by Department of Justice investigators as a federal Grand Jury reviews whether Albers' civil rights were violated in the incident.

The grand jury requested a lengthy list of documents be turned over to the FBI related to the Jan. 20, 2018, killing of Albers as he backed a vehicle out of the driveway at his parents’ Overland Park home.

The teen’s family has already settled a multi-million-dollar civil lawsuit regarding Albers’ death.

Overland Park Mayor Carl Gerlach said Monday the city's decision to release the OISIT Report is the right call to stop what he called "misinformation" from being released to the public.

Gerlach also said the decision to release the OISIT Report was strictly Chief Frank Donchez's call.

This is a developing story and will be updated.