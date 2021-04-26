Group calls for termination of Overland Park Police Chief Frank Donchez amid 'multiple scandals'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Community leaders are demanding “the immediate termination” of Overland Park Police Chief Frank Donchez.

Organizers with MORE2 said Monday at a press conference that Donchez has repeatedly broken the public’s trust and will continue to do so if he remains employed.

In an open letter , they wrote Donchez has misled the public and protected bad policing in reference to the 2018 killing of John Albers.

Albers was shot and killed by OPPD Officer Clayton Jenison in his own driveway.

Albers’ mother, Shelia Albers, was in attendance Monday and said the true measure of a leader is how they handle tragedy.

She and the clergy members gathered there said Donchez did the public a disservice when he allowed it to appear Jenison resigned “under ordinary circumstances.”

“We cannot accept the killing of John Albers as ‘ordinary circumstances,’” the group wrote in its letter.

It later came to light that Jenison was paid a $70,000 severance agreement.

The group also lodged complaints about the chief’s handling of protests last year following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

They allege while he cracked down on protesters against social injustices, he failed to stand up to threats from white nationalists.

MORE2 also noted a discrimination lawsuit filed against the department this month, in which two officers claim Donchez discriminated against them based on age, gender and race for promotions.

“We cannot accept the shadow of multiple scandals hanging over Overland Park Police in a time that calls for bold moral leadership,” the group wrote.

Speaking to the press Monday, they said “sunlight and transparency” are the best disinfectants.

The group also noted they are not anti-police, rather they want accountability and trustworthiness in their police force.

