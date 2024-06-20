Overland Park residents share qualities they want in next police chief

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Overland Park posted the job description for its new police chief this week.

The city's last police chief, Frank Donchez, resigned in September.

Residents in downtown Overland Park weighed in Thursday on characteristics the next chief should embody.

“Somebody who is fair and just,” said Olivia Sullivan, a lifelong Overland Park resident. “Unbiased, non-partial.”

KSHB 41 News staff Olivia Sullivan

Other residents want qualities like diversity, empathy and transparency.

City officials spent the first half of June gathering opinions in a survey.

They used those responses to craft the job description for the next police chief, which you can read here .

“It was well written. I was pleased,” Sheila Albers, an Overland Park resident, said. “I think we are heading in the right direction.”

KSHB 41 News staff Sheila Albers

An Overland Park police officer shot and killed Albers’ son, John, six years ago.

She’s been pushing for police policy reform since then.

Donchez resigned after a heated argument with Albers last year.

“I think we are headed in a different direction than six years ago and that makes me proud that I live in Overland Park and this is my hometown,” Albers said.

Overland Park plans to begin the selection process in late July or early August, according to the city’s online job posting.

—