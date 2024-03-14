Overland Park Starbucks baristas win union election

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Workers at the 75th Street and I-35 Starbucks store became the 2nd Starbucks location in Kansas to join Starbucks Workers United.

With a unanimous 14-0 voted Wednesday the workers joined 400 stores and 10,000 workers who have unionized with Starbucks Workers United in less than three years.

Workers prevailed after a legal battle in which Starbucks contested a previous union election at the store.

The workers can begin discussion to reach a foundational framework to achieve collective bargaining agreements for represented stores and partners.

Syd Brown, a barista trainer with a year and a half at Starbucks says, "I'm just excited for us to have a strong voice in the workplace so we can advocate for our own wants and desires."