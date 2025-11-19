KSHB 41 reporter Elyse Schoenig covers the cities of Shawnee and Mission. She also focuses on issues surrounding the cost of health care, saving for retirement and personal debt. Share your story idea with Elyse .

—

In Johnson County, Kansas, the average home price is about $465,000, according to the Kansas City Regional Association of Realtors.

That number is why the city of Overland Park is exploring a solution to address housing supply issues. The Portfolio Homes program hopes to bring down the cost of housing by building smaller homes.

Overland Park to build smaller homes, waive starting costs through new housing program

"When we look at, how do we try to start to solve that problem? It's about the supply," said Overland Park spokesperson Meg Ralph.

The program aims to increase the housing supply by simplifying the permitting process. The program will offer homeowners and builders 26 pre-approved designs to choose from.

The housing plans are free, and the permit fees are waived. Ralph said this will help reduce the cost to build these homes.

KSHB 41 Meg Ralph

"We don't know a price point," Ralph said. "What one person considers affordable may be very different than what another person considers affordable."

According to the city's website, plans can be used on any legal lots if they meet current zoning requirements.

People living and working in Overland Park and Johnson County had mixed opinions Tuesday.

"What are the guarantees it will be affordable in the long run?" said Brittany Noriega, who works in Overland Park.

KSHB 41 Brittany Noriega

"[What about] getting those houses into the hands of regular people?" said Micael Elrod, who was visiting Overland Park.

KSHB 41 (Left to right) Elyse Schoenig, Brittany Noriega and Micael Elrod

The home design plans will include single-family homes and duplexes, ranging from about 600 square feet to a little over 2,000 square feet.

"I think it's very important. I think you have a lot of people who are priced out of the area," said Sharon Campbell, who lives in Johnson County.

KSHB 41 Sharon Campbell

Even with differing perspectives, it all comes back to making a space feel like home.

"We work for a nonprofit that supports adults with special needs who live in various homes, and we’ve been looking to help more adults with special needs," said James Mickens, who works in Overland Park. "So I was a little excited because I thought, oh, maybe we could get some of our guys into a space they could afford to live in."

KSHB 41 James Mickens (right)

Here's what the city says people should know about how it works:



Enter a property’s address to determine which plans are approved for the property.

Complete the worksheet and structural plans.

Work with a licensed surveyor to plan the location of the home on the lot.

Apply for a building permit. The city will review your submitted plans.

Begin building your home or work with a licensed contractor to build.

—