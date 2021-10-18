Overland Park to proclaim Oct. 18 Jason Sudeikis Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Overland Park Mayor Carl Gerlach is set to proclaim Oct. 18 Jason Sudeikis Day.

Sudeikis is proud of his hometown, which has even seeped into some of his most notable works as of late.

His Shawnee Mission West High School basketball coach Donnie Campbell inspired characteristics of Ted Lasso.

And he continuously “brings a slice of home to the show, whether through references to local barbecue joints or his character’s articulate Midwestern persona,” according to the proclamation.

The proclamation also acknowledges Sudeikis’ continued work to give back to Kansas City through the Big Slick fundraiser.

While Sudeikis himself is not expected to be at the meeting Monday night, a city spokesperson said they expect his parents to accept the proclamation.

