Overland Park to proclaim Oct. 18 Jason Sudeikis Day

Danny Moloshok/Danny Moloshok/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images
Jason Sudeikis poses for a photo with the awards for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series and outstanding comedy series for “Ted Lasso” at the 73rd Emmy Awards at the JW Marriott on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles. (Photo by Danny Moloshok/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images)
Posted at 8:09 PM, Oct 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-17 21:09:34-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Overland Park Mayor Carl Gerlach is set to proclaim Oct. 18 Jason Sudeikis Day.

Sudeikis is proud of his hometown, which has even seeped into some of his most notable works as of late.

His Shawnee Mission West High School basketball coach Donnie Campbell inspired characteristics of Ted Lasso.

And he continuously “brings a slice of home to the show, whether through references to local barbecue joints or his character’s articulate Midwestern persona,” according to the proclamation.

The proclamation also acknowledges Sudeikis’ continued work to give back to Kansas City through the Big Slick fundraiser.

While Sudeikis himself is not expected to be at the meeting Monday night, a city spokesperson said they expect his parents to accept the proclamation.

The 7:30 p.m. meeting can be viewed here.

