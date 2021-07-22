Overland Park's Jason Sudeikis talks 'Ted Lasso,' love for hometown

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Award-winning actor and Overland Park native Jason Sudeikis said his roots have had a big influence on his show, "Ted Lasso."

Sudeikis co-created the Apple TV+ series, which returns Friday for a second season, and plays futbol coach, Ted. He also executive produces the show and said he wanted to pay tribute to his hometown when developing the comedy.

"Following the old adjective, write what you know," Sudeikis told KSHB 41 News. "So, I feel very fortunate to have been, my folks to move to KC when I was six months old... Overland Park specifically, and be raised in that environment and in that culture."

One way he showed his love during the show's first season was by wearing a "JoeArthur Gatestack" shirt, which his childhood friend Brendan Curran created.

"He's always been creative, and the fact that he took his knowledge of graphic design and that analytical side of his brain and married it with his creative right brain, and the T-shirts are just cool," Sudeikis said.

The cast of "Ted Lasso" also has noticed Sudeikis' appreciation for his upbringing.

"He is a very, very, very, very, very proud Kansas boy," Hannah Waddingham, who plays Rebecca on "Ted Lasso," said.

On the show, the Kansas coach is known for his humor and heart. And Waddingham said it's those qualities in Sudeikis that make her job the best.

"To play out scenes with somebody who is the creator of the whole thing and you can tip him the wink and say, 'Am I doing that alright?' It's a total privilege," Waddingham said. "One I will struggle to reach again once we finish this."

New cast member Sarah Niles, who plays Dr. Sharon, said she credits Kansas City for making the show so great.

"He had a wonderful way of telling stories and that's definitely got to do about being from there and his influence and ability to tell stories is definitely because he is from there," Niles said.

While that might be true, Sudeikis said he just wants people to know about the place he calls home.

"It's tattooed onto my heart and soul and proud to be from there," Sudeikis said.