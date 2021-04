KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A tow truck driver was killed Wednesday afternoon when a vehicle fell from a tow truck and crushed him.

Overland Park police said the death happened about 3:50 p.m. at Midwest Tow Turbo and Diesel, 4510 Merriam Drive.

The victim was trying to secure the vehicle when it fell on him.

Police said the victim was a man in his late 60s or early 70s.

His name has not been released.