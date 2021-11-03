Overland Park voters elect Curt Skoog as the next mayor

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Overland Park, Kansas, voters elected Curt Skoog as the city's mayor on Tuesday night over Mike Czinege.

Skoog's win will mark the first time since 2005 that the city has a new mayor in office after Carl Gerlach announced in February he would not seek re-election.

Skoog edged out Czinege receiving 50.57% of the votes to Czinege's 49.16%. That equaled 19,656 to 19,108.

Skoog has served on Overland Park's City Council representing the second ward for the last 16 years.

He previously told KSHB 41 News he chose to run for mayor because he wanted to help move Overland Park forward. He said affordable housing would be one of his priorities.

On the other hand, Czinege has lived in Overland Park for the last 22 years.