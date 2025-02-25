Owner closes Ixtapa Fine Mexican Cuisine in Overland Park after year of struggles with rising costs

KSHB 41 reporter Olivia Acree covers portions of Johnson County, Kansas. Share your story idea with Olivia .

During Hispanic Heritage Month, we featured a Mexican restaurant that was struggling with high prices. Over the weekend, the owner made the difficult decision to close his doors in Overland Park for good.

“It was like a year of struggling. Like a snowball and finally,” said Victor Esqueda, Ixtapa Fine Mexican Cuisine owner.

KSHB Victor Esqueda

Esqueda opened Ixtapa Fine Mexican Cuisine in the Northland 21 years ago. He was successful there and opened an Overland Park location in 2020.

When he started the business, he said he followed three rules: knowing your target market, how to keep them coming back and being proud of your product.

Esqueda said those rules weren’t enough over the last year.

As prices for rent, taxes and food have increased, he’s struggled in Overland Park.

“Everything has increased a lot, yet I cannot increase my prices,” Esqueda said.

KSHB Victor Esqueda

Esqueda said he had loyal customers and even more loyal employees. He was very grateful to both.

“I’m so happy with the people that supported me for all the years,” Esqueda said. “It’s devastating because more than customers, they’re friends and family.”