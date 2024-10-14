From Guadalajara to Kansas City, a local restaurant brings authentic Mexican flavors and culture to life

KSHB 41 reporter Olivia Acree covers portions of Johnson County, Kansas. Share your story idea with Olivia.

As Kansas City celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month, the spotlight is on the rich cultural tapestry woven through the community, particularly through food. One local restaurant owner wants to introduce the authentic flavors of Mexico that he believes are overlooked.

Victor Esqueda arrived in Kansas City from Guadalajara, Mexico, 30 years ago. He quickly found himself missing the traditional food from his home, which he also felt was missing from the local restaurant scene.

Olivia Acree As Kansas City celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month, one local restaurant owner wants to introduce authentic flavors of Mexico to KC.

“The real Mexican food, that will be lean, light and full of flavor. No greasy, no cheesy, no deep fried,” said Victor Esqueda, co-owner of Ixtapa Fine Mexican Cuisine.

Esqueda decided to start his own restaurant. He says Ixtapa Fine Mexican Cuisine aims to showcase traditional Mexican flavors while also providing jobs and support to other members of the Latino community.

“It’s so funny when people have told us, oh, my God, you have the best Mexican restaurants in town. And say, no, we don't have the best. We have the only ones,” said Esqueda.

Olivia Acree As Kansas City celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month, one local restaurant owner wants to introduce authentic flavors of Mexico to KC.

However, Esqueda is facing challenges at his Overland Park location. He’s struggling to stay afloat amidst high taxes and costs.

“We have incredible reviews, but really what we need is more customers,” said Esqueda.

At a recent U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce convention held in Kansas City, event chair Jackie Puente highlighted the strength of the local Hispanic community, and its Latino entrepreneurs.

KSHB 41 News Kansas City hosts 45th annual US Hispanic Chamber of Commerce National Convention.

“Kansas City has an amazing Hispanic community, an amazing number of Hispanic business leaders,” said Puente. “One important part of the Hispanic community and the Hispanic culture is entrepreneurship.”

As Kansas City embraces the diversity of Hispanic culture, Esqueda wants to share his heritage with even more residents of Kansas City.

“Let me give you the opportunity to show you what is our culture,” said Esqueda.