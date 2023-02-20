Watch Now
Owner of beloved KCK barbecue joint, Wyandot BBQ, dies

Wyandot BBQ
Wyandot BBQ.
Wyandot BBQ
Posted at 3:52 PM, Feb 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-20 16:52:50-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ron Williams, owner of beloved barbecue joint Wyandot BBQ, died over the weekend, according to his family. He was 78.

Williams opened his first location in 1977 at 8441 State Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas, which still runs today.

He later opened a second location in Overland Park, which reopened in November after an oven fire caused it to close for over a year.

His family said he died after collapsing from heart failure.

For the first time in its 46-year history, both Wyandot BBQ locations will be closed on Saturday, Feb. 25, for Williams' funeral mass and visitation.

