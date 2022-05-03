Owner of SK Security in Kansas City accused of shooting man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County Prosecutor's Office has filed charges against the owner of SK Security for shooting a man.

Sidney Kile, 24, faces assault in the first-degree and armed criminal action.

SK Security has offices in downtown KCMO at McGee Street and east 12th Street where police got called to a shooting the night of March 31.

According to charging documents filed by KCPD, Kile told investigators he and his girlfriend walked out of the business to find a stranger sitting in his car.

Kile took out his firearm and ordered the man out. The man complied and started to walk away, until the individual learned police were on the way.

At which point, Kile told investigators the man ran in his direction in a "threatening manner" and attempted to grab his gun which Kile fired at least twice.

Paramedics transported the man to the hospital in serious condition.

Greg Watt, a criminal defense attorney, weighed in on the case.

"You got an issue of property, and then you've got an issue of protection of self and so those are all mixed up in this one case," Watt said.

Watt isn't representing anyone associated in this case but reviewed it.

He says under the law, a person can't shoot someone to protect property, but can to protect themselves and others.

"If someone feels as though they're facing imminent, serious physical injury and they do not have the ability to retreat," Watt said. "So imminent means it is pressed upon me, it is happening right now. I cannot back off, I cannot drive away, I cannot seek refuge somewhere."

There are other factors to consider for self-defense.

"What options did the shooter have? What's the size difference in terms of the physicality of these individuals? What's the proximity of these individuals?" Watt said.

While Kile isn't talking, his attorney John Picerno sent a statement to KSHB 41 News that read in part:

"Sidney is a businessperson, who owns several businesses, including a security company and is licensed to carry a firearm. He has no State misdemeanor or felony convictions. Initially, a Jackson County Prosecutor reviewed this case and declined to file charges. We were surprised when the case was recently filed. Sidney acted in lawful self-defense in order to protect his girlfriend and himself from imminent danger. Sidney will plead not guilty to all charges, and we look forward to the opportunity to trying this case in front of Jackson County jury. This event has been a traumatic experience for Sidney and his girlfriend, who have both sought counseling." John Picerno

Besides facing criminal charges, Kile doesn't have a private officers license anymore, according to KCPD who issues the license .

A spokesperson told KSHB 41 News Kile's expired on April 15 and that it isn't eligible for renewal.

"It’s up to the process, the judicial process to ferret out the facts to determine if self-defense was appropriate in this case," Watt said.

Kile is schedule to make his first court appearance in this case on May 23 at 1:30 p.m.