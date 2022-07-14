KANSAS CITY, Kan. — After over 40 years of owning Jones Bar-B-Q, Mary and Deborah Jones have decided to retire and put their business up for sale.

Their building is listed at $600,000 by Block & Company, Inc., Realtors.

The sale includes equipment and some recipes but not sauce sales and the sausage recipe, according to Block & Company, Inc., Realtors.

Jones Bar-B-Q was started by their father, Leavy Jones, in 1970.

After carrying on his legacy for decades, the Jones sisters decided now was the right time to step down and hand the business off to someone else.

"I just need to slow down and kind of stop," Deborah Jones said on their retirement. "So me and my sister decided we should retire and just put the business up for sale."

The sisters gained local - and national - prominence thanks to their 2019 appearance on Netflix's Queer Eye .

That same year, the pair were interviewed on KSHB 41's food podcast, Chew Diligence.

Customers have been making sure the Jones sisters stay busy before retiring.

"I came today because I was watching the news this morning and saw that they were getting ready to sell," customer Shae Jones said. "This is my first time, but I've been trying to get out here forever."

Mary had much to reflect on over her time in the barbeque business.

"First and foremost, I want to thank God, because without him, none of this would have been possible," Mary said. "The second thing I want to say, is all the people out of the 43 years that I've come across that have loved on us and that have allowed us to love back on them. That was the best part of all this for me, was the customers."

Mary also has plans to be active in her community as she wants to become a teacher for her next profession.

"I'm going to be a teacher now," Mary said. "Our kids need me. I may start off as a teacher's aide."

—