Packed house, parking scarce Thursday night at Jackson County tax appeal workshop

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Parking was scarce and it was a packed house at the Colonial Presbyterian Church in Kansas City, Missouri, during a tax appeal workshop hosted by Jackson County on Thursday night.

In March, the county warned homeowners to prepare for a significant increase in their property value assessments.

At the time, Gail McCann Beatty, the county's director of assessment, projected it would be 30%.

Just weeks later, KSHB 41 News has already heard from homeowners who were shocked when they received their assessment.

Ted Wienstroer received a 62% increase in his assessment. He told KSHB 41 News he planned to appeal it.

Jackie Dudley, a homeowner in Grain Valley, was able to successfully appeal her assessment after receiving a 97% increase.

The meeting Thursday night was meant to help homeowners with their appeal process.

But before the meeting even started, residents had trouble with parking and the church, which holds over a thousand people, quickly filled up.

This is developing story and will be updated with how the meeting went.

