Panasonic De Soto facility looking for 100 skilled technicians at hiring fair

Panasonic is ramping up its hiring efforts at its electric vehicle battery manufacturing facility in De Soto.

The company currently employs 1,400 workers at the facility, which has been operating two EV battery production lines since opening last summer. Panasonic’s goal is to hire 4,000 total employees by 2027 when all six production lines are expected to be fully operational.

"We're focused on our skilled machine technician roles in the organization. They're the most important resources to start up the next two lines," said Kristen Walters, Panasonic Kansas Human Resources VP.

Walters said the company hopes to extend 100 job offers during a hiring fair Thursday.

The starting salary for skilled machine technicians is approximately $50,000 annually, which falls within the national average for advanced manufacturing workers. According to ZipRecruiter, the median wage for similar positions ranges from $49,000 to $53,000.

The hiring fair runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Astra Enterprise Park, located at 10701 Astra Parkway in De Soto. Production supervisors, recruiters and HR representatives will be present to answer questions and conduct interviews.

