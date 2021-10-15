Parade of Hearts announces selection of artists

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The artists for the Kansas City Parade of Hearts have been announced.

A total of 123 artists were selected to design 154 hearts, with some artists having two of their designs chosen.

Over 700 designs were submitted for consideration starting in June.

The designs will be painted onto massive heart sculptures that read "KC" to place around the region and promote tourism and unification.

A heart was chosen because Kansas City is the "heart of America."

Each artist will receive a stipend of $2,000 per heart.

Locations for the hearts have not been finalized yet, but the art should be placed in March of 2022.

The event also raises money for those affected by the pandemic.

A full list of selected artists can be found below.