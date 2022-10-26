'Parade of Hearts' sculptures to return around Kansas City-area in 2023, 2024

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The popular Kansas City hearts sculptures will return to the Kansas City area in 2023 and 2024.

In 2021, Kansas City leaders first announced the Parade of Hearts initiative.

The project placed hundreds of heart-shaped sculptures with "KC's" on them across the area.

Eventually, the sculptures were auctioned off, with proceeds going to sectors impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The effort raised over $2 million in its first year.

The four organizations that benefitted from the efforts were:

University of Kansas Health System

AltCap

Visit KC

Mid-America Regional Council

“In 2022, Kansas City really took the Parade of Hearts to heart,” said Jenn Nussbeck, executive director for Parade of Hearts. “Our artists did such incredible work representing diverse cross-section of greater Kansas City — in geography, culture, age, gender and ethnicity — and we were honored to bring their designs to life. As a direct result of the overwhelming popularity and public support, we are thrilled to announce that this project will continue for at least two more years – a continued reminder of our region’s creativity and generosity.”

Parade of Hearts is looking for artists to design next year's sculptures. Those interested have until Nov. 30 to apply, and can do so on the Parade of Hearts website .

