Chiefs TE Travis Kelce donates $100K to sisters injured in Chiefs rally shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is the latest offering his support to those impacted by Wednesday's deadly mass shooting.

NBC's Today Show confirmed the tight end made a $100,000 donation to two sisters from the Reyes family injured in the shooting.

Kelce made the donation through his 87 & Running foundation.

The Reyes family received a visit from Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany.

The two sister were both shot in the leg, but are expected to recover.

