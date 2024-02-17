Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsParade Shooting

Actions

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce donates $100K to sisters injured in Chiefs rally shooting

Travis Kelce's brand debuts AFC champion shirt to benefit charity
Jeffrey T. Barnes / AP
Travis Kelce's brand debuts AFC champion shirt to benefit charity
Posted at 9:40 PM, Feb 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-16 22:40:18-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is the latest offering his support to those impacted by Wednesday's deadly mass shooting.

NBC's Today Show confirmed the tight end made a $100,000 donation to two sisters from the Reyes family injured in the shooting.

Kelce made the donation through his 87 & Running foundation.

The Reyes family received a visit from Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany.

The two sister were both shot in the leg, but are expected to recover.


Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone