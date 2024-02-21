'It's a problem': Kansas Citians call for change after deadly parade shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It's hard to miss the memorial for the Chiefs parade shooting victims outside of Union Station.

Sherese Matthews paid her respects on Wednesday.

She said she left the parade minutes before the shooting.

"I was heartbroken, I was devastated," Matthews said. "I feel like it starts at home. I also do hold accountability to, you know, the city leaders."

Before she left, Matthews added her favorite teddy bear to the memorial. It wears a red shirt, which Matthews said represents Kansas City.

"We have to move forward in a positive way," Matthews said. "We have to grow from this."

The bear was her offering showing she's ready to be part of the change that must happen.

A separate tribute for Lisa Lopez-Galvan inside Union Station caught the attention of John Wolf.

He watched the parade, and everything after, on TV.

"Very frustrating that something like that could happen with thousands of people around," Wolf said. "How many years have we been talking about this?"

Kansas Citians want answers on what has to happen to make sure no one else in the city loses their life to gun violence.

But the issue is bigger than KC. It starts at the state.

Some Jackson County leaders are taking their questions to Washington D.C.

"What can the federal government do?" questioned Jackson County Legislator Manny Abarca. "What resources can they provide? What organizations can we talk to to help us?"

Abarca will meet with the county executive, state representatives and White House staff.

The trip was originally scheduled to discuss the Build Back Better Act, but after the parade tragedy, Abarca asked for gun violence to be addressed as well.

Abarca said he's optimistic after the Missouri House voted to ban celebratory gunfire this week.

"We’ve been talking about it for a while, but now that there is momentum and support around this effort, let's get some things done," Abarca said.

