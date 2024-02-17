Watch Now
Memorial placed in Union Station's Grand Hall honors Lisa Lopez-Galvan, DJ killed in Chiefs rally shooting

Posted at 9:13 PM, Feb 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-16 22:13:59-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Union Station officials want people grieving the mass shooting that killed a beloved Kansas City mother and DJ to know "hatred and violence must never have the final word."

They say "words of love, compassion and care for the victims and their families must break through and prevail."

A memorial dedicated to Lisa Lopez-Galvan, killed in the shooting, was installed Friday in Union Station's Grand Hall.

Lopez-Galvan is being remembered by her family and loved ones for having a big heart and always caring for others.

"She loved her family and did everything for them," her family told KSHB 41 News. "She adored them, so she's a really, really big loss."

Union Station officials are encouraging people who visit the historic landmark to take a moment to pause and reflect on the tragedy.

"Our hearts are collectively broken, and our thoughts are with all who are now searching for meaning within tragedy and senseless loss," Union Station said in social media post. "On that journey, may we all be Kansas City Strong and United."


