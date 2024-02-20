Watch Now
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly orders flags to be flown half-staff Saturday for victims of Chiefs parade shooting

Posted at 11:29 AM, Feb 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-20 12:29:53-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly ordered flags be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Saturday, Feb. 22 to honor the victims of the mass shooting that followed the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl parade rally.

Lisa Lopez-Galvan, who hosted "A Taste of Tejano" on local radio station KKFI, died in the shooting, and 22 other victims — including several children — were injured.

“This senseless violence turned a day that should have been filled with joyous celebration into a tragedy,” Kelly said in a written statement. “Kansans and the entire Kansas City community are mourning the loss of Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a DJ and mother of two from Shawnee. I’m grieving for her family and for all the victims and their loved ones.”

Donations for the victims and law enforcement have surpassed $1 million across three different charities and funds.

