More than $1.2M in donations pour in after shooting after Chiefs parade, rally

Posted at 4:25 PM, Feb 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-19 17:30:47-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In less than five days, more than $1.2 million in donations have been made to three different charities and funds established for victims, families and law enforcement following last week’s shooting after the Chiefs parade and rally.

Last Thursday, the United Way of Greater Kansas City partnered with the Kansas City Chiefs to establish the KCStrong fund. As of Monday afternoon, nearly $660,000 has been raised.

A GoFundMe set up for Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a mother of two and co-host of a radio show on KKFI-FM who died from her injuries from last week’s shooting, has raised more than $356,000.

On Friday, Kansas City was introduced to the Reyes sisters, ages 8 and 10, who were both shot following the rally.

The pair, who received a visit from Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany at the hospital, have since been discharged to continue their recovery at home.

A GoFundMe for the sisters has raised nearly $200,00 in the last four days.

Additionally, a fundraiser was established for Samuel Arellano, a 10-year-old boy who didn't find out he was shot until he got back home from the rally.

Over the weekend, family members of 15-year-old Mireya Nelson established a fundraiser.

Mireya was also hospitalized — she received a visit from the Mahomes', too— from last week's shooting. She has since been discharged to continue recovering at home.

