Patrick, Brittany Mahomes visit 15-year-old victim of Super Bowl parade shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick and Brittany Mahomes visited a teenage girl in the hospital who was one of the 23 victims shot on Wednesday after the Chiefs Super Bowl parade and rally near Union Station.

15-year-old Mireya Nelson is recovering after a bullet passed through her chin, jaw and shoulder, according to a GoFundMe page created to support Mireya and her mother, who will be working to get her daughter the help she needs.

"We don’t know yet the amount time or money it will take her to physically heal, but the mental trauma to them both will last for a lifetime," the GoFundMe page states.

A photo included on the GoFundMe page shows Patrick and Brittany Mahomes visiting Mireya in her hospital bed.

"She’s one of the sweetest kids you’ve met in this world and she needs the support from us all to get through this," the page says.

The couple has visited other victims of the shooting as they recover as well, visiting 8 and 10-year-old sisters who were both shot in the legs on Wednesday.

