Kelce brothers pledge to support parade shooting victims

Posted at 7:26 PM, Feb 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-19 20:26:50-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kelce brothers shared a message of support and love for the parade shooting victims and Chiefs Kingdom on Monday.

Via a post on X, Jason and Travis said they wanted to address their listeners before Wednesday's "New Heights" podcast episode.

"We have a pre-recorded show for you guys coming up on Wednesday," Travis Kelce said. "After the tragic events of the Super Bowl parade, it didn't feel right without you guys hearing from us first."

The deadly shooting happened Feb. 14 following the Chiefs Kingdom Champions Victory Parade down Grand Boulevard and rally outside Union Station.

Gunfire killed Lisa Lopez-Galvan, beloved KKFI DJ and mother of two, and wounded 22 others, including children.

RELATED | Complete parade shooting coverage

Two juveniles were arrested on gun possession and resisting arrest charges. Jackson County Family Court reports additional charges are "expected."

"Our hearts go out to all the victims, the families, Chiefs Kingdom, really all of Kansas City on a day to celebrate community," Jason Kelce said. It's unfortunate and it's deeply tragic the events that occurred.''

Jason Kelce also thanked the first responders and "anybody that's been willing to help those affected by this tragedy."

The brothers pledged to help but said they are still working on the details.

In the meantime, Travis Kelce encouraged listeners to give to the KCStrong fund.

