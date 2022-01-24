Parents, students gather for 'Save Our Schools' protest in Lawrence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Parents and students gathered on Monday night to protest potential closures in Lawrence Public Schools USD 497.

Video captured by KSHB 41 News reporter Andres Gutierrez showed dozens of people outside of the district's headquarters with signs.

There, protesters chanted "save our schools."

Due to shortfalls in the district's budget which total more than $3 million , the district could close schools or cut programs.

Board members are set to hear from the public on the issue during public comment. However, the possible closures aren't on the board's agenda for their meeting tonight.