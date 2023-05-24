Watch Now
Parents talk safety on anniversary of Uvalde school shooting

Texas School Shooting
Eric Gay/AP
A sign with encouraging messages hangs at a memorial at Robb Elementary School created to honor the victims killed in the recent school shooting, Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. The Texas elementary school where a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers has long been a part of the fabric of the small city of Uvalde, a school attended by generations of families, and where the spark came that led to Hispanic parents and students to band together to fight discrimination over a half-century ago. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Posted at 3:25 PM, May 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-24 16:25:30-04

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — May 24 is the last day of school for many districts in the Kansas City area, but it's also the same day of the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting.

Nineteen children and two teachers were killed in the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde on May 24, 2022.

Outside of William Bryant Elementary School in Blue Springs, safety is on the minds of parents.

“My kid is a first grader, so we try to keep it simple," said Sarah Coughey, whose children attend William Bryant. "She talks about the drills they have and everything."

KSHB 41 also spoke with another father who was picking up his son.

“I’m confident that the school would protect our kids and we haven’t fully had that conversation, but it’s going to be coming up," the father said.

Beyond school safety, he said his focus is on his son's academic performance this past school year.

“It was really nice that he got to see the growth in him and seeing his teachers say, 'Hey he’s doing great, he’s amazing, how much he’s learned.'”

Coughey said her focus will be on family bonding moments this summer.

“We have a road trip up to Baltimore later this summer to visit some family and we have World of Fun season tickets," Coughey said.

Parents said while safety conversations are important, they look forward to taking a break from the talks and focusing on family fun.

