Parents who rely on WIC worry about government shutdown

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Parents who rely on food benefits are closely watching the possibility of a federal government shutdown.

A shutdown would stop services such as the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children, also known as WIC. The program provides healthy food and information for low-income women and children under the age of 5.

"Our families are going to be more reliant on the services outside of what the government can provide," said Jessica Kibby with Operation Breakthrough.

Kibby serves as director of social services at the Kansas City nonprofit and said the pantry they operate would see more people looking for baby formula and other supplies.

"If they have a lapse in WIC or if they have a lapse in food stamps or even getting diapers, it just puts more demand I think on the community to help," Kibby said.

WIC provides necessities for families.

"It's going to be stressful for a lot of parents, including me cause my son loves milk. He drinks it, he loves it," said Shalese Coleman.

If there's a government shutdown, Coleman will be faced with some tough choices to get her one-year-old son the milk he needs.

"You got to pick which bill you're going to take money from to pay for this stuff now, or even if you're going to pay this bill," she said.

Finding quality and affordable formula can be tough for many parents.

"Once you find it in certain places, you might not be able to find it in a different location," said Eve Torres. "If it's there, you have the money, and it's available, you get it."

Torres said that formula is important for her 11-month-old daughter. She watches the gridlock in Washington, D.C., with a lot of concern.

"I'm a single mom. I have three daughters and I'm trying to make ends meet, so these programs like WIC, if they go away it kind of puts me in a tough spot," said Torres.

