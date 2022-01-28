Park Hill School Board extends mask mandate through Feb. 11

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Park Hill School District voted 6-1 Thursday night to extend the district's mask mandate through Feb. 11.

Originally, the board voted Jan. 7 to approve a mask mandate from Jan. 9 until Feb. 3.

Masks are to be worn in all district facilities .

The extension was approved as an effort to allow the board another meeting to discuss the matter as well as for board members to observe what mitigation measures the Kansas City, Missouri, City Council takes at their next meeting.

In conjunction with the mask mandate to slow the spread of COVID-19, Park Hill schools closed Jan. 27 and Jan. 28 due to an ongoing “staffing crisis ."

The next board meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 10.