KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Park Hill School District voted Thursday night to extend its mask mandate through Feb. 17.

Board members voted 5-1 for the extension to match the Kansas City, Missouri, mask mandate .

The mandate requires face coverings or masks at K-12 schools along with school buses, excluding certain exceptions.

On Jan. 27, the board voted to extend the mask mandate through Feb. 11 .

The next board meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 24.