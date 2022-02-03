Kansas City, Missouri, City Council extends mask mandate for K-12 students

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, City Council voted Thursday to keep masks on students in kindergarten through the 12th grade.

In a 10-2 vote, the mandate previously implemented on Jan. 6, was extended through Thursday, Feb. 17.

The move came as officials from Children's Mercy Hospital reiterated the importance of masks during media availability on Thursday.

“The best place for kids to be is in school — all day, every day,” Dr. Angela Myers, the Children’s Mercy’s Infectious Diseases Division Director, said. “Masking helps them stay in school."

Data compiled by KSHB 41 News found that nearly two years into the pandemic, Missouri and Kansas recorded the highest infection rates for COVID-19 in January.

The extension also comes as 11 Kansas City-area school districts are in the the midst of a legal battle with the Missouri Attorney General's office over mask mandates.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed the lawsuits on Jan. 22 .

On Tuesday, Schmitt tweeted that he believes very little COVID-19 transmission occurs in schools.

"Very little COVID-19 transmission occurs in schools," Schmitt said. "It appears that Kansas City officials agree, yet have still imposed a mask mandate on our children."

Still, Myers continued to say masks due slow the spread of the virus in schools.

"It’s one of the mitigation measures — in addition to vaccines, in addition to appropriate ventilation, in addition to staying home from school when you’re sick, and testing — that really help keep kids in school," she said. "I am supportive of kids being masked in school.”

The council will reevaluate the COVID-19 levels in the area on Feb. 17.