KCMO Mayor Lucas to introduce mask ordinance for students K-12

Posted at 12:49 PM, Jan 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-06 14:10:24-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas will introduce an ordinance that would bring back masks for students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

Lucas' ordinance requires children, faculty, staff and visitors to wear a mask while inside of school buildings.

Exemptions from the mandate include children under the age of five or those with a medical condition or disability that prevents wearing a mask, among others.

The ordinance would take effect on Jan. 9 at 11:59 p.m. and run through Feb. 3, 2022.

Lucas' ordinance will be introduced for same-day adoption during the City Council meeting on Thursday.

