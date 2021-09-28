Park Hill School District searching for expert on racism after racist petition circulates

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After a petition circulated at Park Hill South High School calling for slavery to be reinstated last week, the district said it's in the process of hiring an expert on racism to advise the district.

Park Hill School District superintendent Dr. Jeanette Cowherd made the announcement to families in a video message posted to YouTube on Monday.

Cowherd said the district would use information gathered from community input and an expert to create a plan of action for Park Hill moving forward.

Park Hill South principal Kerrie Herren said the students involved with the petition have been punished for their actions.

The incident at Park Hill South hasn't been the only racist incident at a Kansas City area school that's made headlines.