Park Hill student killed in hit-and-run crash on I-29 remembered for positivity, laugh

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A hit-and-run is now leaving family and friends mourning the loss of 16-year-old Alex Robinson.

"When he walked in, you would know his presence was there,” said Myka Milliken, Robinson's mother.

Robinson was hit while walking with a friend along Interstate 29 last week. They were trying to get to another friend's house, according to family.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department said he died Sunday in the hospital. KCPD is still looking for the driver who hit him.

KSHB 41 talked with Robinson's mother and friends, who say his young life made a big impact.

“I’m still trying to find answers myself because I need to know what happened to my baby,” Milliken said. “He wouldn’t want me to be sad. I’m broken, like 16 years old, he turns 17 next Tuesday .”

Milliken has many questions about who killed her son and then left the scene.

“He hit my son, killed my son and he left, didn’t turn back,” Milliken said.

Robinson's death brought many to the North Kansas City hospital.

“He just made an impression at 16, over 150 visitors in the ER,” Milliken said. “When he walked in, you would know his presence was there. He’s loved at Park Hill, the Park Hill staff have been amazing — one of his teachers just left.”

Throughout the four days Robinson was in the hospital, friends, family, Park Hill High School teachers and his Culver's coworkers all visited him.

“ [He was] Always laughing all of the time about literally everything,” said Cadence Aguilar, Robinson’s coworker. “I met him, and we trained him to open custard, and he dropped so many buckets of custard, so many everywhere. I think I even have a picture of him covered in custard because he dropped it.”

Aguilar said for two years, each shift he came with a joke and always wanted to give young kids a free meal.

“He would always tell me, 'The kids are hungry, can I have a free meal?' Yeah alright, crispy chicken every single time,” Aguilar said. “We just miss him a lot and work is really going to suck without him. I just love Alex a lot, I’m so proud of him.”

His mother said he was a teenager who wanted to help others.

“When we went to go get his permit, he was asked to be an organ donor," Milliken said. "He said, 'I’ll do it mama, I’ll be dead, what do I need my organs for?”

A decision that’s being honored with one last walk.

“His heart, which is going to be pumping in someone else, his lungs, his kidney, his life — a 15-year-old made that decision, he is 16 now and that’s some kind of relief that eight more people get to live now,” Milliken said. “So tomorrow is when we are doing our honor walk. We get to honor my son with that one last walk while he donates his organs to save eight people's lives.”

The Culver's located at 5901 NW 64th in the Northland is having a fundraiser for Robinson's family.

The restaurant is accepting donations and donating a portion of sales. People can also donate at this link.

