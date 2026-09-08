Parking rates to rise next week at KCI garage, surface lot, valet service

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Parking rates for several options at the Kansas City International Airport are set to increase next week.

The KC Aviation Department told KSHB 41 the increases go into effect Tuesday, Sept. 15, for the parking garage, surface lot and valet service.

“Rate increases will help fund increases in the cost of operations and maintenance, personnel wages, benefits costs, contracted services, and debt service,” a department spokesperson shared in an email.

Once the new rates begin, parking prices across the airport will be as follows:



Garage — Increases from $28 to $30 per day

Garage Valet — Increases from $35 to $40 per day

Surface Lot — Increases from $20 to $22 per day

Economy Lot — Remains at $9 per day

Park Air Express — Remains at $10 per day for outdoor, $20 for indoor

Travelers who enter the garage, surface lot or use the garage valet before Sept. 15 will be charged the rate prior to the increase.

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As an Enterprise Fund Department of the city, the aviation department is “supported wholly by airport user charges.” That means no general fund tax revenues are used for the “administration, promotion, operation or maintenance of airports in the system.”

Despite the increases to some options, the aviation department touts the economy lot as one of the “least expensive parking offered at all on- and off-airport parking facilities."

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