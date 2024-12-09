Parkville couple exchanges vows at Chiefs Sunday Night Football game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Josh Lindquist proposed to his then girlfriend, Talia Pernice, outside of a Chiefs preseason game this year.

Three months later, they officially tied the knot on the Drum Deck before Sunday Night Football.

It's all thanks to Helzberg Diamonds and the Chiefs, and their Hut, Hut, Hitched Wedding Contest. The two hosted a contest to win a wedding or a vow renewal at one of the games. Talia and Josh are life-long Chiefs fans, and thought, 'Why not apply?'

"It’s like winning the lottery if you get picked, so if it happens great, if it doesn’t, it wasn’t meant to be," Talia said.

The pair found out just a few weeks ago that they won.

"For all of this to just fall into place and to mesh and to be Chiefs fans and to get to do this, it just truly is a fairy tale dream come true," Talia said.

KSHB 41 went to their tailgate wedding reception before the game. It was packed with friends and family, everyone enjoying food, drinks and of course, wedding cake.

As far as attire goes, Talia wore a classic white dress with tennis shoes, while Josh had a tux on. But they each added some Chiefs flare to their looks.

"I had a custom varsity letter jacket made that is totally Chiefs and has our new last name together one it," Talia said.

Both of them expressed their gratitude, and excitement to get to do this together.

"Getting to experience this unique situation with the woman of my dreams and who I want to spend my life with, you couldn’t really ask for a whole lot more," Josh said.

"I couldn’t have asked for a better man and a more magical day to share this moment with," Talia said. "Josh is everything that I prayed for and more."

They both agree: nothing would be better than to see their favorite team go to the Super Bowl again. But, regardless of a win or a loss, Josh and Talia said it's still the best night of their lives.

