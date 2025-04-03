Parkville to make changes to Hwy. 9 and historic downtown, residents voice concerns

KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon.

A proposed road project to Hwy. 9 in Parkville is stirring debate as some residents fear it could threaten the historic character of the downtown area.

The city of Parkville is exploring ways to improve traffic flow and safety along Route 9.

“There's a lot of traffic. Yes, there's a lot of pedestrian traffic. People know to go slow. Again, you widen things up, you allow for more traffic. In my mind, you actually create more issues with accidents and people," said Elizabeth Nuelle.

A map for the project shows the work will start at the entrance to Park University and go west to 4th Street and from the downtown triangle along 1st Street to Mill Street and west to S. Crooked Road.

But concerns from the community comes back to some of the project designs showing the demolition of some historic buildings.

"This in one case though I think is a change that's not necessarily for the better," said Nuelle.

One of the buildings that would be impacted is the Park College Power Plant built in 1918.

“The biggest thing is it's so disrespectful for the historic nature of this community and the veterans. How dare they do this? It's just, it's mind-boggling. These are actually combat veterans," said Jacquelyn Fleming.

The building had been sitting empty for years until recently bought by the Veterans of foreign Wars.

In a statement, Parkville Mayor Dean Katerndahl said, "Improving Highway 9 as it passes downtown Parkville, as well as improving east west flow through the downtown, has been a project the City has targeted for some time. The primary objectives of the project are three-fold: improve pedestrian safety and access in the downtown and make downtown an attractive business and event area. At a public meeting held in December participants felt that the City should make significant improvements in the downtown, not just nibble at the edges."

Fleming has called Parkville home since 1990, she said these changes will hurt the charm it holds and she's not supporting it.

“We're not going to pay for it," said Fleming. "What we're going to pay for is fighting this, and it's a brush fire that we're going to put out. They are not going to take the veterans building.”

The city is taking feedback on all six designs, they plan to hold a public meeting in early June.

