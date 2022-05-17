Parkwood Pool in Kansas City, Kansas, to reopen Memorial Day weekend

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Parkwood Pool in Kansas City, Kansas, is filled once again, but unlike last the two years, it's finally opening up for Memorial Day weekend.

The COVID-19 pandemic and a lifeguard shortage has kept KCK's only public pool closed.

This year, Wyandotte County partnered up with Midwest Pools to address the staffing shortage.

The county’s also making sure more young people know how to swim.

A teen lost his life last year after he jumped over the fence with his friends, went into the deep end and couldn’t make it to the surface. He died at the hospital.

Since then, the UG is working with the Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools District and the YMCA to offer swim lessons.

The pool opens to the public Saturday, May 28. KCK is waiving their one dollar admission on that particular day.